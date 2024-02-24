Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $43.32 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $43,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of Booking by 46.8% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at $715,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.7% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at $4,228,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in Booking by 11.5% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 18,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,543,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,664.69.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $396.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,505.96. The stock had a trading volume of 958,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,716. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,576.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,253.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,383.18 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 7,723.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $24.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

