Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $38.62 Million Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 541,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,469 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $38,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 3.2 %

BJ stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $78.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

See Also

