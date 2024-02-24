Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,917,106 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 270,571 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.31% of Regions Financial worth $50,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Regions Financial by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Regions Financial by 929.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Regions Financial by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $18.28. 5,413,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,050,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

