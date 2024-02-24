Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758,671 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of RTX worth $54,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in RTX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,871,000 after buying an additional 256,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,735,000 after buying an additional 60,319 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.01. 5,809,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,624,456. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.38. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

