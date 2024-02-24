Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,303 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $34,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 513,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,957,000 after buying an additional 107,539 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 492,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,850,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after buying an additional 28,458 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total value of $592,546.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,576 shares of company stock valued at $974,148. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE:HII traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.14. 181,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,886. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $289.50. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.39.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

