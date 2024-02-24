Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 435,883 TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 435,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,640,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.52% of TKO Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $10,602,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $12,921,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $118,378,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $11,812,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $11,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.
TKO Group Trading Down 0.4 %
TKO stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.81. The stock had a trading volume of 858,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $106.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.46.
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.
