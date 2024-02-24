Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 435,883 TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 435,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,640,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.52% of TKO Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $10,602,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $12,921,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $118,378,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $11,812,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $11,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group Trading Down 0.4 %

TKO stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.81. The stock had a trading volume of 858,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $106.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TKO shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TKO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO Group

TKO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.