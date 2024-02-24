EPG Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Free Report) by 152.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSCC. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PSCC opened at $37.30 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.22.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.1161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.