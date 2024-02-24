Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Entergy updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.050-7.350 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.05 to $7.35 EPS.

Entergy stock opened at $102.50 on Friday. Entergy has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $111.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.76%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 17,550.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Entergy by 33.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

