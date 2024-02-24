Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Sells $2,379,995.48 in Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Entegris Stock Down 2.0 %

ENTG stock opened at $132.54 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.37 and a 12-month high of $140.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.58.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Entegris

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank grew its position in Entegris by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.80.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

