Entegris’ (ENTG) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $140.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.80.

Get Entegris alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Entegris

Entegris Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $132.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.90 and a 200-day moving average of $105.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.38 and a beta of 1.30. Entegris has a 52 week low of $69.37 and a 52 week high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,939 shares of company stock worth $5,951,089 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 536,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,341,000 after acquiring an additional 29,347 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $895,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Entegris by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Entegris by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 519,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,303,000 after buying an additional 130,258 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.