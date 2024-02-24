ENI (NYSE:E) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.16), reports. ENI had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $26.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion.

ENI Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE E traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.80. The stock had a trading volume of 155,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. ENI has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06. The firm has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ENI by 2,729.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. 1.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

