Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Stock Performance

Shares of WATT opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Energous has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Energous by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,671 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energous during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Energous by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 32,456 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Energous during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Energous by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

Further Reading

