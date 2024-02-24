Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXK. TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EXK

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.55 million, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,494 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 732,198 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 75,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.