Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Encore Wire Stock Up 1.8 %

WIRE opened at $220.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.61 and a 200 day moving average of $193.45. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $138.20 and a 52-week high of $250.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $633.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.48 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire

Encore Wire Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter worth $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Featured Articles

