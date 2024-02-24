Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Encore Wire Stock Up 1.8 %
WIRE opened at $220.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.61 and a 200 day moving average of $193.45. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $138.20 and a 52-week high of $250.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.31.
Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $633.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.48 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire
Encore Wire Company Profile
Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.
