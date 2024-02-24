Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Gap Down to $53.42

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.42, but opened at $50.57. Encore Capital Group shares last traded at $48.55, with a volume of 49,805 shares.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Encore Capital Group Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,591,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

