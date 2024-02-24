Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 45.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Enbridge by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,307,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,790,000 after buying an additional 56,288 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Enbridge by 98.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,578,000 after buying an additional 815,850 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.3 %

ENB stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.30.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 129.05%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

