Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Cut to Hold at DZ Bank

DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $820.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $663.33.

LLY opened at $769.54 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $794.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $654.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $601.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $731.19 billion, a PE ratio of 132.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 89.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

