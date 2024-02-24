Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EC opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecopetrol

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 37.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 490,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 134,531 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth $142,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 47.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 349,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 112,086 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

