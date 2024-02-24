Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Ecolab has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. Ecolab has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ecolab to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Ecolab stock opened at $222.32 on Friday. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $153.87 and a twelve month high of $222.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 25,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.88.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

