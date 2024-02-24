eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 46,414 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of eBay worth $41,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,694,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,220,854,000 after buying an additional 1,655,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,218,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,037,642,000 after acquiring an additional 150,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,755,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $524,005,000 after acquiring an additional 88,588 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,167,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $495,407,000 after acquiring an additional 289,071 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in eBay by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,182,095 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $360,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,089 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.84.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.31. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.