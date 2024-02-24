Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $286.07

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $286.07 and last traded at $284.93, with a volume of 160076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.16.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

The firm has a market cap of $113.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.88.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Eaton by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

