Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Increased to $308.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $262.00 to $308.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $244.62.

Get Eaton alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $284.93 on Tuesday. Eaton has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.40 and a 200-day moving average of $230.88.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,323 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.