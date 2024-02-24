EAM Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,265 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCVX. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 8.2% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,891,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,089,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 39.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,830,000 after buying an additional 1,983,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 12.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,851,000 after buying an additional 496,227 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 17.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,364,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,005,000 after acquiring an additional 511,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,976,000 after acquiring an additional 87,296 shares during the period.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $481,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,745.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $481,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,745.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,566 shares of company stock worth $7,857,427 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 4.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.00. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $77.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vaxcyte

About Vaxcyte

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.