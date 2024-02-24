EAM Investors LLC Sells 153,769 Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)

EAM Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,769 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 201.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,183 shares during the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPSI. TheStreet raised Pioneer Power Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Pioneer Power Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPSI opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.55. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

