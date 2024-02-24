EAM Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 115,178 LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.31% of LuxUrban Hotels at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the first quarter valued at $347,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jonestrading boosted their price objective on LuxUrban Hotels from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LUXH opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian Ferdinand bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

Featured Articles

