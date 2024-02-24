Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 84.05% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $39.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Down 0.4 %

ECC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.06. 428,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,860. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. The company has a market cap of $553.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $11.79.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

