Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 84.05% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $39.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.
Eagle Point Credit Stock Down 0.4 %
ECC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.06. 428,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,860. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. The company has a market cap of $553.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $11.79.
Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.38%.
Eagle Point Credit Company Profile
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.
