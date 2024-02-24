Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,042 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Rapid7 worth $14,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 1.8% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 2.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Rapid7 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of RPD stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average of $52.11. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

