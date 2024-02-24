Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 283 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $11,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $303.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.38 and its 200 day moving average is $259.10. The stock has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.30 and a 1-year high of $315.70.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,404,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,446 shares of company stock worth $38,792,843 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

