Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $15,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 57.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $4,966,702.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,907,271 shares in the company, valued at $185,596,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $4,966,702.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,907,271 shares in the company, valued at $185,596,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $1,442,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,417,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,248,203.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,193 shares of company stock worth $25,106,817 over the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSM opened at $100.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.62.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.46%.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

