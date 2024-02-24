Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $21.97 Million Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,869 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $21,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $88,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,894,000 after acquiring an additional 563,989 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $591,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,186,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,698,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.02. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $51.04.
In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
