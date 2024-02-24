Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DYN. StockNews.com raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, Director Dirk Kersten purchased 1,714,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $29,999,987.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,416,793 shares in the company, valued at $112,293,877.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dirk Kersten bought 1,714,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,416,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,293,877.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,559.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,220.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,276,935 shares of company stock valued at $28,055,515 in the last three months. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,266 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

