Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Major Shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas Sells 184,501 Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 184,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $4,164,187.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,631,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,672,142.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 159,542 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $3,621,603.40.

On Friday, February 16th, Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 162,707 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $3,765,039.98.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DYN stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DYN. StockNews.com raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading

