Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.92) Per Share (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Dyne Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.92) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dyne Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.76) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DYN. StockNews.com raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 159,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $3,621,603.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352,562 shares in the company, valued at $144,203,157.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 218,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $4,045,101.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,971 shares in the company, valued at $10,827,813.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 159,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $3,621,603.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352,562 shares in the company, valued at $144,203,157.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,276,935 shares of company stock valued at $28,055,515. Insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.