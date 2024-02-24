Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Shares Acquired by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $278,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 40.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 259,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 74,216 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at $330,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 208.0% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 205,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 138,474 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at $2,361,000.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

NYSE:DPG opened at $9.15 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

(Free Report)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.