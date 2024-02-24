DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.33

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3274 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from DSV A/S’s previous dividend of $0.31.

DSV A/S Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $81.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. DSV A/S has a 1 year low of $67.23 and a 1 year high of $112.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average is $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. DSV A/S had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that DSV A/S will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.