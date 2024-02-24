Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0617 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

DRETF stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.