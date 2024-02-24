Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0617 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
DRETF stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
