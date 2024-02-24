DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Barclays

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas cut DraftKings from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson raised DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

DraftKings stock opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 123,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $4,747,821.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 823,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,617,153.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 140,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $5,309,729.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,045 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,506.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 123,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $4,747,821.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 823,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,617,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,640,485 shares of company stock worth $104,112,651 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

