DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DKNG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. DraftKings has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $8,178,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,676,752.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,640,485 shares of company stock valued at $104,112,651 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $215,687,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,140,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $102,351,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $107,276,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 345.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444,107 shares during the period. 32.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

