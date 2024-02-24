DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Jason Robins Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $8,178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,195,812 shares in the company, valued at $130,676,752.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jason Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $8,507,123.85.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $41.28 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.79.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. DraftKings’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 32.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

