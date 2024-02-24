DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Raised to $135.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.27.

DoorDash stock opened at $121.76 on Tuesday. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $126.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.15, a P/E/G ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.96.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $9,143,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,689.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 481,584 shares of company stock valued at $49,835,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in DoorDash by 13.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

