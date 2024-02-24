Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 5.0 %

D opened at $47.86 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

