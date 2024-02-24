Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.07

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.07 and last traded at $35.01, with a volume of 148267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

