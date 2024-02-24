Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.14

Feb 24th, 2024

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAIGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.14 and last traded at $29.14, with a volume of 29339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

