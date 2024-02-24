DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.85, but opened at $38.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DigitalOcean shares last traded at $38.10, with a volume of 273,761 shares traded.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.
DigitalOcean Stock Down 3.7 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,754.75, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.79.
About DigitalOcean
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.
