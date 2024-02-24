DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.85, but opened at $38.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DigitalOcean shares last traded at $38.10, with a volume of 273,761 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 358.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 56.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,754.75, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.79.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

