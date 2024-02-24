DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $755-775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $765.24 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.670 EPS.

DOCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.60.

DOCN opened at $37.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3,754.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.79. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in DigitalOcean by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in DigitalOcean by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

