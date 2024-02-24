Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Trimmed by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $12,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Diageo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 19.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO stock opened at $152.30 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $190.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.89.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.