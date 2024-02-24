Desjardins Raises Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$44.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
DFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.50 to C$43.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.85.
Definity Financial Price Performance
Definity Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.
About Definity Financial
Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.
