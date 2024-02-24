Delek US (NYSE:DK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of DK opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.57%.

In other news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $32,287.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,580 shares of company stock valued at $151,945. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Delek US by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 201,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 51,982 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Delek US by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 165,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

