Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,628 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $53,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.2 %

Deere & Company stock traded up $7.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $364.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,704,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $386.75 and its 200-day moving average is $386.93. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.