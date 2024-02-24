Decentralized Social (DESO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $386.79 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $386.79 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for about $36.72 or 0.00071816 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

